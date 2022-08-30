Missouri corn maturity ahead of last year

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

(Brownfield) – Missouri corn is progressing quicker than last year with 15% of the crop mature at the end of August, compared to 10% in 2021.

The USDA reports as of Sunday 95% of the crop is in the dough stage with 73% dented, also slightly ahead of last year. Corn conditions are worse than this time last year though, at just 52% good to excellent.

Soybean conditions are slightly better than corn at 54% good to excellent. 92% of the crop is blooming with 77% setting pods.

Ninety-four percent of cotton is setting bolls and 10% are opening. USDA rates Missouri cotton 52% good, down from 71% at this time last year and unchanged from the week prior.

The rice crop is just 2% shy of being fully headed with 53% of the crop in the good to excellent category, also behind last year and unchanged on the week.

Only 32% of Missouri pastures are in good to excellent condition, with 36% rated poor to very poor.

