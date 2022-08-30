Greencastle Community Labor Day Celebration kicks off this weekend

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Greencastle Community Labor Day Celebration will be in Greencastle Park this weekend.

Live music will start September 2nd with Lacey Mihalevich at 6:30 in the evening and Bob Seger tribute band “Silver Bullet” at 8 pm.

September 3rd’s schedule includes the Walk the Castle 3K Fun Walk, a craft and vendor fair, a cornhole tournament, and a car show. That night will include the Carroll Bud Snyder Memorial Rodeo at 7:30 and the performance of the High Stakes Rodeo Company at 8 o’clock.

For September 4th, there will be Pancakes in the Park, a community church service, a free scavenger hunt, a park dedication, and an ice cream social. There will also be Touch a Truck, a “Through the Decades”-themed baby show, and children’s games. More High Stakes Rodeo Company performances will be at 7:30 and 8 o’clock.

The Greencastle Labor Day Parade will be on September 5th at 11:30 in the morning. The grand marshals will be Wilma Elsea, Virginia Athon, and Annie Dillard. Lunch will be served in the park, and there will be a truck pull at 1 o’clock.

There will be Bingo in the park on September 2nd and 3rd at 4 o’clock and on September 5th at 1 o’clock.

A food stand and beer tent will be on the grounds all weekend. No carry-in alcohol will be allowed. A carnival will also be available.

There are admission costs for the concert on September 2nd, rodeo events, and truck pull. Carnival armbands will also be for sale.

More information can be found on the Greencastle Community Annual Labor Day Celebration Facebook page.