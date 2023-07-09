Three individuals injured in Macon County crash, two air evacuated to University of Missouri Hospital

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Three individuals sustained serious injuries in a single-vehicle accident that occurred on Route T, one mile east of College Mound, according to a report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The incident took place on July 8, 2023, at approximately 10:01 PM.

The driver, identified as Anthony G. Fields, an 18-year-old male from Moberly, Missouri, was operating a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling westbound. The vehicle veered off the right side of the roadway and overturned, resulting in extensive damage. The Jeep was later towed by Still Towing.

None of the occupants were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident. A 17-year-old female juvenile from Moberly, who was riding in the vehicle, was seriously injured and had to be airlifted to the University of Missouri Hospital. Fields himself suffered serious injuries as well and was also airlifted to the same medical facility.

Another passenger, Cecila J. Warring, a 19-year-old female from Excello, Missouri, was wearing her seat belt and suffered serious injuries. She was transported to the University of Missouri Hospital by Macon County EMS.

Authorities responded to the scene, with assistance provided by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, Macon County EMS, and Macon County Rescue Squad.

