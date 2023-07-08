Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests on Friday, July 7th, and Saturday, July 8th, in northern Missouri

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has reported several arrests in recent incidents, including charges of driving while intoxicated and other offenses. The individuals taken into custody are facing a range of charges and are currently being held in various detention facilities across northern Missouri.

In Daviess County, Austin T. Robbins, a 21-year-old male resident of Trenton, Missouri, was arrested in the early hours of July 8, 2023. Robbins faces charges of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and speeding. He was being held at the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail under a 12-hour hold.

Similarly, in Clinton County, Kurt D. Mandl, a 57-year-old male from Excelsior Springs, Missouri, was arrested on the evening of July 7, 2023. Mandl has been charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was held at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, also under a 12-hour hold.

In Marion County, Tara S. Crowe, a 41-year-old female resident of Plainsboro, New Jersey, was taken into custody on July 8, 2023, at 12:31 p.m. Crowe faces charges of driving while intoxicated due to drug intoxication and speeding. She was initially held at the Marion County Jail but has since been released.

In Clark County, Samantha L. Reed, a 33-year-old female from Keokuk, Iowa, was arrested on the early morning of July 8, 2023. Reed is charged with driving while intoxicated and has an outstanding Clark County warrant for no financial responsibility. She was held at the Clark County Sheriff’s Department and is eligible for bond.

Lastly, in Macon County, Kevin P. Teague, a 38-year-old male from LaPlata, Missouri, was arrested on July 7, 2023, at 3:59 p.m. Teague is facing multiple charges, including leaving the scene of an accident involving an injury (a felony), no valid license (second offense), and no seatbelt. He is being held at the Macon County Sheriff’s Department under a 24-hour hold.

