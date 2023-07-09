Daviess County Junior Livestock Show officials announce winners in beef, rabbit and poultry categories

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Daviess County Junior Livestock Show in Gallatin recently concluded with impressive results in the beef show category. Participants showcased their hard work and dedication, resulting in outstanding champions in various divisions. Here are the winners:

Beef Show Results:

Justin Dixon exhibited the Grand Champion Bull .

Cutler Epperson had the Reserve Champion Bull and was also recognized as the Senior Showman .

Vivie McGaugh showed the Grand Champion Female .

Emma Henderson exhibited the Reserve Champion Female and was also honored as the In-County Champion Female .

Ella Stephens showed the Grand Champion Market .

Landon Liebhart exhibited the Reserve Champion Market .

Carson Coram was declared the Intermediate Showmanship Winner .

Landon Witherow won Junior Showmanship Honors .

The Herdsmanship Winner was listed as Beverlin.

The Daviess County Junior Livestock Show also featured rabbit judging, which showcased remarkable talent and skill. Here are the winners in the rabbit category.

Rabbit Judging Results:

Caitlynn Chalfant exhibited the Grand Champion Rabbit .

Dalanie Auffert had the Reserve Grand Champion Rabbit .

Tyler King showed the In-County Grand Champion Rabbit .

Showmanship winners were Ashley Chalfant in the senior division, Ruby Boyer in the intermediate group, and Tyue Martin in the junior category.

The Chalfant family received Rabbit Herdsmanship Recognition, which included Ashley, Caitlynn, Emily, and Malory.

Furthermore, the Daviess County Junior Livestock Show included poultry/waterfowl judging, where participants showcased their entries. Here are the winners in this category.

Poultry/Waterfowl Judging Results:

Paxton Byles showed the Grand Champion and was declared the Junior Showman .

Lance Jacobs had the Reserve Grand Champion .

Abigail Smith won Senior Showmanship Honors .

Jacob Smith was recognized as the Intermediate Showman .

The Poultry/Waterfowl Herdsmanship Winners were Abigail, Jacob, and Lydia Smith.

The Daviess County Junior Livestock Show in Gallatin celebrated the dedication and hard work of participants, who showcased exceptional livestock in the beef, rabbit, and poultry/waterfowl categories. The winners demonstrated their commitment to excellence, impressing judges and spectators alike.

