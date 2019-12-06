Three charged with drug-trafficking conspiracy, agents seize 14 kilos of methamphetamine.

Three men were charged in federal court for their roles in a drug-trafficking conspiracy after federal agents seized 14 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Jose Alvarado, 26, Victor Gomez-Rendon, 28, and Enrique Antonio Herrera-Saucedo, 21, were charged in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Missouri.

The federal criminal complaint alleges that Alvarado, Gomez-Rendon, and Herrera-Saucedo participated in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine from Aug. 15 to Dec. 4, 2019.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint, Alvarado met with an undercover special agent on seven separate occasions and sold the undercover agent a total of approximately 925 grams of methamphetamine and 30 firearms. Alvarado agreed to sell a larger quantity of methamphetamine and more firearms, the affidavit says, telling the undercover agent that his supplier would be able to obtain 10 kilograms or more of methamphetamine.

On Dec. 4, Alvarado and the undercover agent met at a residence in the 2600 block of Cypress Avenue in Kansas City. Gomez-Rendon and Herrera-Saucedo arrived at the residence and delivered 14 kilograms of methamphetamine.

This case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Caleb Aponte, who is a cross-designated prosecutor from the Missouri Attorney General’s office as part of the Safer Streets Initiative to combat violent crime. It was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares