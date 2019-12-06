NCMC teacher education students donate to Princeton R-5 School District

North Central Missouri College students enrolled in the Teacher Education Program, and members of the Student Missouri State Teacher Association recently conducted their annual “Merry Mittens” project.

Donations of hats, gloves, and scarves were collected for distribution to children at the Princeton R-V School District. The project sponsor was Cassie Cordray, NCMC Teacher Education Instructor/SMSTA Sponsor.

For more information about the Teacher Education program at North Central Missouri College, visit www.ncmissouri.edu or contact Cassie Cordray at 660-359-3948 x1349.

