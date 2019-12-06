Four-year-old children from Cameron injured in bus crash on Route EE

Local News December 6, 2019 KTTN News
School Bus

Two children from Cameron were taken to a hospital after the bus they were riding in, traveled off the east side of DeKalb County Route EE where it struck a field entrance. The bus then crossed the road and went off the opposite side where it stopped upright.

The highway patrol reports both four-year-old boys received minor injuries and were taken by a private vehicle to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The bus driver, 36-year-old Allen Lopp of Altamont, was not injured.

The Wednesday morning crash happened four miles north of Cameron.

Post Views: 27
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

About KTTN News