Four-year-old children from Cameron injured in bus crash on Route EE

Two children from Cameron were taken to a hospital after the bus they were riding in, traveled off the east side of DeKalb County Route EE where it struck a field entrance. The bus then crossed the road and went off the opposite side where it stopped upright.

The highway patrol reports both four-year-old boys received minor injuries and were taken by a private vehicle to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The bus driver, 36-year-old Allen Lopp of Altamont, was not injured.

The Wednesday morning crash happened four miles north of Cameron.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares