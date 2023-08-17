Three cars involved in major collision at Highway 169 and Highway 92 Intersection in Clay County

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A major accident occurred at the intersection of Highway 169 and Highway 92 in Clay County on August 16, 2023, at 9:50 PM, as reported by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Corporal. J. A. Green (#1190).

A 2013 Hyundai Sonata, driven by Matthew V. Ross, 31, of Cameron, ran a red light and collided with a 2013 Volkswagen Rotan, driven by Brenda K. Wisner, 60, of Smithville, Missouri, as she was making a left turn. Following the initial impact, Ross’s Sonata overturned and subsequently struck a 2013 Dodge Journey driven by David L. Summa, 62, also from Smithville, Missouri.

All three vehicles sustained significant damage. The Sonata and Rotan were declared total losses and were towed by GT towing. The Journey suffered extensive damage and was also towed by GT towing.

In terms of injuries, the Hyundai Sonata had multiple occupants with varying degrees of injuries. Kelcey E. Ross, 26, of Cameron, Missouri, sustained serious injuries, while Jessica D. Vigil, 27, of Kansas City, Missouri, suffered moderate injuries. Both were transported to North Kansas City Hospital. Matthew V. Ross, the driver, had minor injuries and was taken to Liberty Hospital. Another occupant, Deandre J. Green, 33, of Kansas City, Missouri, sustained serious injuries and was also transported to North Kansas City Hospital. Brenda K. Wisner, the driver of the Volkswagen Rotan, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Liberty Hospital.

All drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the accident, however, two of the injured occupants from the Hyundai Sonata, Jessica D. Vigil and Deandre J. Green, were not wearing seat belts.

Related