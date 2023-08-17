Waverly teenager killed in Lafayette County UTV crash

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An accident occurred on Durant Road, just west of Salt Fork Road, on August 15, 2023, at 7:38 PM, as reported by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. A 13-year-old boy from Waverly, Missouri, driving a 2013 Polaris 900GF1, lost his life in the incident.

According to the accident report provided by Trooper. C. J. O’Hara (444), the Polaris was traveling eastbound when it veered off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle subsequently struck an embankment and overturned. Despite the minor damages to the vehicle, which was later towed by Meyer Motors, the young driver sustained fatal injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The injured teenager was immediately transported to Carroll County Memorial Hospital by Carroll County EMS, however, he was pronounced dead at 8:52 PM by Dr. A. Horine.

This incident marks Troop A’s 47th fatal crash and the 52nd fatality for the year 2023.

Trooper B. A. Owens (1423) assisted Trooper. O’Hara at the scene of the crash, along with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.

