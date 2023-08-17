Audio: Electronic waste collection for Grundy County Residents set for September 22, 2023

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Grundy County residents can mark their calendars for an upcoming electronic waste collection event next month. The collection will take place at the Trenton Airport storage building on Sept. 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Sept. 23 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Trenton Mayor Jackie Soptic announced that a sheltered workshop from Kirksville will accept most items at no cost. However, Community Opportunities will charge 22 cents per pound for TV pickups. Mayor Soptic mentioned that this fee might be slightly rounded up.

Additionally, the sheltered workshop is seeking donations to offset gas expenses. Participants in the electronic waste collection are encouraged to contribute. If donations exceed the required amount, the surplus will fund future collection events.

To participate, Grundy County residents must present proof of residency, such as a driver’s license or utility bill.

The City of Trenton is collaborating with Grundy County for this initiative. The county commission will assist with the collection on both Sept. 22 and 23.

Other organizations, including Rapid Removal Disposal and Hope Haven Industries, also offer recycling services. For inquiries about recyclable items, residents should reach out to the respective vendors.

Reflecting on the origins of such initiatives, Mayor Soptic remarked that the recycling movement that began in the 1990s aimed to minimize landfill usage.

