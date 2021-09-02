Three area health departments report on COVID-19 cases

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

COVID-19 cases increased in Mercer County September 1st: one more confirmed and three more probable. The health department reported 211 confirmed cases and 225 probable cases. Thirty cases were active. There were three current COVID-19-related hospitalizations for Mercer County.

The Livingston County Health Center reported September 1st three COVID-19 cases had been added since August 31st, which brought the total to 2,196. Thirty-nine cases were active.

The Livingston County Health Center reported it had received a lot of questions about a “new” vaccine with “added ingredients.” The office explained that when the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration, the name Comirnaty started to be used to market the vaccine. There is no new formula or added components to the vaccine.

The health center notes the name has been used in Europe since last year. The name was coined by Brand Institute, and it represents a combination of the terms COVID-19, mRNA, community, and immunity.”

The Sullivan County Health Department September 1st afternoon confirmed two additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,127. There were 20 active cases.

As of August 31st, 34.7% of Sullivan County’s population had completed COVID-19 vaccination.

Related