The Laredo R-7 School has announced that the railroad crossing on Route E in Laredo will be temporarily closed next week due to scheduled maintenance work.

This closure will commence on Tuesday, October 17th at 7 a.m. and will extend until Wednesday, October 18th at 5 p.m.

The school further notified that this temporary closure will have a direct impact on the school bus route. As a result, bus timings may change, potentially affecting students’ pick-up and drop-off schedules.