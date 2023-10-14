Security camera system procured for Grundy R-5 School District

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education approved a bid and purchases on October 12th related to a School Safety Grant. The district received $50,000 to improve security.

The bid was to replace regular door glass with entry-resistant glass at the high school and elementary school. The bid came from Custom Glass of Chillicothe for $17,597.

One purchase was for a new security camera system for both buildings for $10,000 from GW Security. The other purchase was for security cameras for the district’s school buses for $5,000 from 24-7 Security.

Other items discussed for the district included replacing old exterior doors with new metal doors, controlled door access systems, and new internal classroom door locks.

The board discussed using the City of Galt for snow removal in all parking lots at the high school and elementary school. The cost per cleaning will be $150.

An early graduation request was approved for Raegen Griswold.

The board discussed the possibility of starting a middle school girls’ softball program for 2024-2025. The administration was directed to get more information for next month’s meeting.

A report was given on recent lead testing at Grundy R-5. Forty-five samples were taken from access points. Of those, five had more than five parts per billion lead concentration which is allowed under the Get the Lead Out of School Drinking Water Act. Four were showers in the locker room at the high school, and one was a sink at the elementary school.

Remediation action plans are being prepared to address the concerns. More information regarding lead testing will soon be put on the district website.

A construction update was heard about the improvement on the north side of the high school gym. Concrete will be poured soon, and the building addition will start soon after.

A bench was purchased in memory of Elementary School Teacher Marsha McLain, who died in April.

No announcement was made after a closed session.