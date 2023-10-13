Obituary & Services: Fredrica “Freddie” Alice Heisey

Fredrica “Freddie” Alice Heisey, 82, of Chillicothe, Missouri, died on Friday, October 13, 2023, at Livingston Manor Care Center in Chillicothe.

Born on September 23, 1941, in California, Freddie was the daughter of Fred and Juanita (Hargis) Parrett. She graduated high school and served in the United States Air Force from 1960 to 1964. On March 30, 1963, she married Larry Gale Heisey in Denver, Colorado. He survives and resides at their home.

Freddie’s professional life saw her as a bookkeeper at Montgomery Ward and JC Penney, and later as the office manager for Chillicothe Cable for numerous years. Active in her community, she was a member of the Vern R. Glick American Legion Post #25 and once served as the president of the Auxiliary. Freddie pursued hobbies like quilting and sewing and held a passion for collecting coins.

She is survived by her husband, Larry; son, Bryce Heisey and his wife, Pamela, of Smithville, Missouri; two grandchildren, Paige and Landon Heisey, also of Smithville; and a brother, Bruce Parrett, with his wife, Victoria, from Taos, New Mexico. She was predeceased by her parents.

A graveside service is scheduled for Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Bucyrus Cemetery in Bucyrus, Kansas. For those wishing to honor Freddie’s memory, contributions can be made to the Vern R. Glick American Legion #25 Auxiliary. Donations can be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.