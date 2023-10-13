MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of October 16, 2023

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Oct. 16-22.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Pavement improvement project from south of Business Route 71 to just south of Route O (Buchanan County) through October 2023. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route E – Scrub seal project, Oct. 16. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.)

Route V – Pavement repair from County Road 246 to Route Z, Oct. 16

Route V – Pavement repair from County Road 265 to Route F, Oct. 17

Atchison County

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from the Missouri River to G Avenue to through November 2023. A 12-foot width restriction and 14-foot height restriction are in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route 46 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 59 to Route EE, Oct. 16-20

U.S. Route 136 – Shoulder work from the Nebraska State line to Route M, Oct. 16-20

Buchanan County

I-29 – Pavement improvement project from south of Business Route 71 (Andrew County) to just south of Route O through October 2023. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route Y – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at both the south and north Bee Creek Bridges through December. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

I-229 – CLOSED northbound for a bridge rehabilitation project from Sixth and Atchison Streets to Lake Boulevard through December 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Route VV – Scrub seal project, Oct. 16-17. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.)

Route MM – Scrub seal project, Oct. 18-19. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.)

U.S. Route 59/Sixth Street – RAMP CLOSED for bridge maintenance from U.S. Route 59/Sixth Street to I-229 Northbound, Oct. 18, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Caldwell County

Route 13 – CLOSED from Mill Creek Drive to Route P for the first stage of a resurfacing project from the south city limits of Hamilton to just north of Route HH in Kingston through December 2023. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Carroll County

Route J – CLOSED daily at the Mound Creek Bridge for a rehabilitation project, Oct. 19-20.

Route W – CLOSED daily at the Burr Oak Creek Bridge for a rehabilitation project, Oct. 16-18.

Clinton County

Route NN – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Castile Creek Bridge through December. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

I-35 – Concrete replacement northbound from mile marker 44 to mile marker 47, Oct. 16-20. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the clock with a 12-foot width restriction.

I-35 – Concrete replacement southbound from mile marker 46.5 to mile marker 43, Oct. 16-20. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the clock with a 12-foot width restriction.

Route VV – Scrub seal project, Oct. 16-17. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.)

Gentry County

Route YY – CLOSED until further notice at the Bear Creek Bridge due to deterioration. A project to replace the bridge was awarded to Gene Haile Excavating, Inc. A construction start date has not yet been determined.

Holt County

I-29 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the southbound bridge over the Nodaway River through mid-November. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane with an 11.6-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

Linn County

Route 11 – Intersection improvement project south of U.S. Route 36 in Brookfield, through October. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route 5 – Sidewalk/ADA improvements between A Street and Ada Street through mid-November. (Contractor: Stanton Contracting, LLC)

U.S. Route 36 – Microsurfacing treatment near Marceline, Oct. 16-20. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.)

Route M – CLOSED in 1-mile segments for pothole patching from Route C to Route O, Oct. 16-18, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Route Y – CLOSED in 1-mile segments for pothole patching from Route DD to Route B, Oct. 16, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route Y – CLOSED in 1-mile segments for pothole patching from Dart Road to Baron Road, Oct. 17-18, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included in the Northwest Bridge Bundle which is scheduled to be in the December 2023 letting for contractor bids.

U.S. Route 36 – Microsurfacing treatment near Wheeling, Oct. 16-20. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.)

Nodaway County

Route AB – CLOSED for pothole patching from 220 th Street to 230 th Street, Oct. 17, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route FF – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 130 th Street to 140 th Street, Oct. 18, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route M – Bridge maintenance at the Platte River Bridge, Oct. 16-18. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane around the clock with temporary traffic signals in place.

Putnam County

Route YY – CLOSED for multiple culvert replacements from Route Y to U.S. Route 136, Oct. 16-20, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Sullivan County

Route 5 – Intersection improvement project at Mid-Lake Road, Route N, and Mayapple Road through early November. (Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

