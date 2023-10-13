Chillicothe Arts Council announces sale of 2023-2024 season tickets

The Chillicothe Area Arts Council has announced that tickets for the 2023-2024 Show Season are now available for purchase. Interested parties can buy their tickets by contacting the Arts Office at 660-646-1173 or by sending an email to [email protected].

The season is set to commence on Saturday, November 4th, with a performance by “Blue Velvet Jazz” at 7 PM. The event will be held at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center. Tickets for adults are priced at $25, and for students from kindergarten to 12th grade, the cost is $10 if purchased in advance. Tickets will cost an additional $5 if purchased at the box office on the day of the event.

Following this, the next Chilli Arts Opry Show is scheduled for Saturday, October 21st, also at 7 p.m. at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center. The show will spotlight the Chilli Arts Opry Band and will also feature guest saxophonist Linda Adwell. Along with the main performances, local opry vocals will make their appearance and will be joined by hometown sensation Janet VanDeventer Fraser from Louisville, KY. Tickets for this show are set at $15 each and will be available for purchase at the door, with the box office opening at 6 p.m.

For further details and inquiries, the Arts Office can be reached at 660-646-1173.