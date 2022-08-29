Swan Lake to offer dove hunting units beginning September 1

Local News August 29, 2022 KTTN News
Swan Lake Wildlife Refuge
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Swan Lake NWR will have units open to dove hunting this coming dove season. 

Dove season begins on September 1, 2022.  Self-Check in and out is conducted at the Hunters Headquarters on the north end of the refuge.  Maps and regulations can be obtained when checking in to hunt.  The hunting fields are mostly harvested wheat and some sunflowers.  Non-toxic shot is required when hunting a Swan Lake NWR. Hunters are required to possess a Missouri small game hunting permit and a migratory bird hunting permit.  In addition, hunters need to be checked in and possess a harvest card which can be picked up when checking in. 

For more information on Dove Hunting regulations visit: this link 

Post Views: 9
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.