Swan Lake to offer dove hunting units beginning September 1

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Swan Lake NWR will have units open to dove hunting this coming dove season.

Dove season begins on September 1, 2022. Self-Check in and out is conducted at the Hunters Headquarters on the north end of the refuge. Maps and regulations can be obtained when checking in to hunt. The hunting fields are mostly harvested wheat and some sunflowers. Non-toxic shot is required when hunting a Swan Lake NWR. Hunters are required to possess a Missouri small game hunting permit and a migratory bird hunting permit. In addition, hunters need to be checked in and possess a harvest card which can be picked up when checking in.

For more information on Dove Hunting regulations visit: this link