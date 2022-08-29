Chillicothe police officer arrested on domestic assault allegation

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A policeman and a resident of Livingston County, arrested for 3rd-degree domestic assault, has been released from jail on his own recognizance pending a September 7th appearance in circuit court at Chillicothe.

The highway patrol on Friday night arrested 24-year-old Joshua Charlton on a felony charge. He was held overnight at the Grundy County Detention Center where an arrest warrant was served.

Court documents accuse Charlton of using a closed fist to strike a female with whom he resided.

Charlton, who was released on their own recognizance bond, is not to have contact with the victim and not to possess firearms.

University of Central Missouri’s website shows Charlton was among 25 graduates in June of 2021 from the Central Missouri Police Academy at Warrensburg.

The Facebook page for the Chillicothe Police Department recognized Charlton on July 1st for one year of employment.

(Joshua Charlton photo courtesy Chillicothe Police Department)