Obituary & Services: Emma Grace Passmore

Emma Grace Passmore, 23, Hillsboro, MO (formerly of Mercer, MO) passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, in an automobile accident in Hillsboro, MO.

She was born August 12, 1999, in Corydon, Iowa the daughter of Kevin and B.J. (Miller) Passmore.

Emma was a beautiful, antique soul. Her compassion was well known to people and animals alike. She loved traveling with her family, going on adventures with her Daddy, long talks and movie marathons with her brothers, and girls’ days with her sister and Momma. She and Cole were inseparable. They spent time exploring parks and hiking with Malibeau, her beloved furry friend. Emma saw beauty everywhere with her unique perspective. She was a fiercely independent, strong-willed, friend to all. Emma was an artist at heart; creating art, music, and photography while enjoying all things in nature.

Her family clings to God’s hope and promise that as a child, Emma had accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. That she immediately left this world and entered God’s presence in Heaven where she no longer suffers from her earthly scars and pain, crippling anxiety, and depression. Her soul is now happy and free. She is being held by the only one who loves her more than they do, and they will see her again one day.

Emma was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, W. C. Passmore, and uncle, Christopher Passmore.

Emma is survived by her parents, Kevin and B.J.; brothers, Alexander and Matthew; sister, Natalie and fiancé, Alex, and nephew, Oliver all of Mercer, MO; her boyfriend, Cole Wright of Hillsboro, MO and beloved dog, Malibeau; maternal grandparents, Bill and Jeannie Miller, Princeton, MO; Aunts, Samantha (John) Cannon, Lamoni, IA, Elizabeth Miller, Columbia, MO, Jessica (Micheal) McGonigal and Kristin (Justin) Williams all of Ozark, MO and Stephanie (Aaron) Clark, Osceola, IA, Debbie (Dick) Williams, Ozark, MO, and Jalisa (Rick) Milligan, Cave City, AR; uncles, Isaiah (Kylie) Miller, Oregon, MO, Ethan Miller, Princeton, MO and Scotty (Tammy) Passmore, Pleasant Plains, AR; cousins, Chad and Chip Passmore, Richie and Nick Williams, Taylor and Brandon Milligan, Cassie and Chris Cannon, Isaac, Jacob, Hailie, Ryan and Madison McGonigal, Kyler, Kylen, Kacyn and Kaige Williams, Cormac, Olivia, William and Mabel Miller and Bobby, Tyler Rose and Isabella Clark.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 31 at Mercer Baptist Church, Mercer, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO. Burial will follow in the White Oak Cemetery, Mercer, MO. Friends may call from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Emma Passmore Memorial Fund, to be designated later, in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 316, Princeton, MO 64673.