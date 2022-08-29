Obituary & Services: Karen Sue Fairchild

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Karen Sue Fairchild, age 80, a resident of Midwest City, Oklahoma, and a former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at her residence.

Karen was born the daughter of Miles Earl and Virginia Arlene (George) Grisamore on November 26, 1941, in Wichita, Kansas. She was a 1959 graduate of Princeton High School. She then earned her Bachelor’s Degree from Truman State University in 1981. Karen was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” Lincoln Fairchild on December 26, 1981, in Chillicothe, Missouri. After receiving her teaching degree, Karen worked as an elementary teacher at Ludlow, Missouri; at Chillicothe High School in the ISS program; and worked as the director of the PATCH Program and as a teacher for the Chillicothe Correctional Center, retiring in 2005 due to an illness.

During her marriage, she was a great support to her husband and his football career; and when he became ill with Alzheimer’s, traveled with him to Oklahoma City for a time, and returned to Chillicothe, where he preceded her in death on October 26, 2019. At the time of Bob’s death, the two were members of the Chillicothe United Methodist Church. In 2020, Karen moved back to Oklahoma City to live closer to her three daughters and their families, where she enjoyed spending time with her family and spoiling her two dogs, Beau and Gabby.

Survivors include three daughters, Jacinda Dye-Johnson of Moore, Oklahoma; Shandolyn Roberts and husband Kyle of Choctaw, Oklahoma; and Courtney Harris and husband Rick of Midwest City, Oklahoma; seven grandchildren, Paris Johnson, Talonne Johnson, Mylan Johnson, Aspen Roberts, Alec Roberts, Cooper Harris, Cayson Harris; and a great-granddaughter Rowyn Douglas. She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband Robert “Bob” Lincoln Fairchild.

Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, September 1, 2022, one hour before the service at 1:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, from 12 noon until 7:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Forest O. Triplett Animal Shelter and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.