SUV strikes buggy west of Trenton injuring three

Three people were injured when a sports utility vehicle struck a buggy early Monday evening on Highway 6 just west of Trenton.

A passenger in the buggy, 23-year-old Sarah Kramer of Jamesport, was seriously injured and was flown by Lifeflight medical helicopter to Truman Medical Center. The operator of the buggy, 23-year-old Chris Kramer of Jamesport, reportedly declined medical attention at the scene for moderate injuries.

The driver of the SUV, 23-year-old Jessica Lewis of Jamesport, received minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle to Wright Memorial Hospital.

A trooper reported both vehicles were westbound when the SUV attempted to overtake the buggy but ran into the rear left side of the buggy, ejecting both occupants onto the roadway. The SUV crossed the centerline, began to skid, came back across the centerline, and skidded to a stop on the westbound shoulder.

Assisting the highway patrol was the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department and Grundy County Rural Fire Department.

(Photo courtesy Whiteman Air Force Base)