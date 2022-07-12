Audio: Missouri organization prepping for court battle on voter ID election bill

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Missouri organization is prepping for a court battle on a bill that requires a government-issued photo ID to vote. Denise Lieberman, with the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition, says the state Supreme Court has already concluded that eliminating most forms of ID allowed to vote is unconstitutional.

The bill is sponsored by state Representative John Simmons, a Republican from eastern Missouri’s Washington who says he is confident, as is the Secretary of State, that the two options to vote, by showing a photo ID and casting a provisional ballot, will be upheld in court.

Lieberman says other provisions she is deeply concerned about bans people from being paid or otherwise compensated for working at voter registration events.

The sponsor of the bill, state Representative John Simmons, says if the coalition focused their time on outreach and facilitation to secure a non-driver’s license photo ID, which is provided for free by the state, their objections would be moot.