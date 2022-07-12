Big rig driver rear-ends MoDOT truck in construction zone east of Meadville

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A truck driver from Cameron was injured Monday morning in an accident two miles east of Meadville.

Thirty-seven-year-old Zachary Swindler was seriously injured and flown by Lifeflight medical helicopter to the Liberty Hospital. The driver of a Missouri Department of Transportation truck, 23-year-old Garet Scott of Humphreys, was not reported hurt.

The MoDOT truck was in a construction zone, striping Highway 36 when the vehicle was struck in the rear. The impact caused the driver of the Peterbilt truck, Swindler, to be ejected. He was not using a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by the Linn County Sheriff’s Department and the Meadville and Brookfield first responders.