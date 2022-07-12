Obituary & Services: Leo Gene Tull

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Leo Gene Tull, 70, Bethany, MO passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022, at a Bethany, MO hospital.

He was born on July 18, 1951, in Harrison County, Missouri the son of Leo and Mary (Chapman) Tull. They preceded him in death.

Leo is survived by his sisters, Diane (John) Monroe and Marcella (Danny) Murray; son, Levi, and nieces and nephews.

Leo has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO.

Memorial Graveside Services and Inurnment will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 18 in Matkins Cemetery, McFall, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. There is no scheduled family visitation. Memorials may be made to Matkins Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.