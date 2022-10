Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Sullivan County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a precautionary boil advisory due to a water main break.

Customers asked to boil water until further notice including those on Route Z south of Highway 6. The advisory includes Sunridge Road, Timber Road, Thrush Road from Route Z to Dakota Lane, Valmer Road, Vernon Road, Vista Road, Walker Road, Water Road, and Dogwood Drive.