WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

At the Spickard Board of Aldermen meeting on October 12th, it was announced letters will have to be sent to the homeowner for capping sewer lines if the city is unable to get them fixed.

The city still has to chlorinate the water tower temporarily.

An American Rescue Plan Act grant application has been submitted. Spickard is now waiting to see if it is granted.