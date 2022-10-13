Laredo residents to see an increase in water rates

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Laredo Board of Aldermen voted to increase water rates on October 10th.

The new rates include $49 for the base rate with 1,000 gallons included. That is an increase of 50 cents.

The volume usage charge for more than 1,000 gallons will be $12.75 per 1,000. That is an increase of $1.75 per 1,000 gallons.

The new rates will take effect with the October billing later this month.

City Clerk Ashley Bonnett reports the water rates were increased after a recent rate study recommended Laredo increase water rates. Sewer rates do not need to be adjusted.