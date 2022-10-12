Court news from the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on Tuesday, October 11, 2022

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Among news from the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court Tuesday, a Spickard resident Charles Lee Duncan, waived a preliminary hearing on multiple criminal counts.

Duncan is to appear Thursday in Division One of Circuit Court. From July 17th, Duncan faces charges of 1st-degree property damage, 3rd-degree assault, and 1st-degree trespass. There are separate counts of resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony – one from July 17th and the other from August 9th.

Brenda Fay Tharp of Trenton waived her preliminary hearing on drug-related counts from September 9th. She’s to appear Thursday in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court. Charges include alleged felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana ten grams or less, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Laredo resident, Lance Colton Surber, pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated as of August 13th. The imposition of a sentence was suspended and Surber was placed on two years of unsupervised probation.

A preliminary hearing is on December 13th in the Associate Division for an Iowa man who faces seven felony counts after alluding authorities for several days in July before being captured.

Kent Jacob Lasley of Ottumwa has been held in jail since a warrant was served in late July. In court on Tuesday, a public defender requested Lasley’s release on his own recognizance bond so Lasley could return to Iowa to reside with his sister who indicated to the court, employment was available. The prosecuting attorney objected to the release and Judge Steve Hudson denied the bond request and Lasley was returned to custody.