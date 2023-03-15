Sullivan County Emergency Management Agency and National Weather Service to hold free Storm Spotter Training

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Sullivan County Emergency Management Agency and the National Weather Service will hold free Storm Spotter Training.

Storm Spotter class will be held at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, March 29 in the Milan Community Center, 205 N. Market Street, Milan, Mo. The class will last approximately 1½ hours. It will be presented by an experienced meteorologist from the National Weather Service. Various aspects of severe weather, storm spotting, and weather safety will be presented.

The training is free and available to everyone, regardless of age, where you live, or education level.

Becoming an active, trained storm spotter is an excellent way to serve our community. While there is no personal commitment from attending this class, if you recognize hazardous weather on the horizon, you will be in a position to help warn your neighbors by calling 911.

To reserve your seat for this class you must call or text the Sullivan County Emergency Management Agency Director, Dennis Goldsmith, at (660) 265-5619 or email him at [email protected]. Reserving a seat for the class will not commit you to attend the class, but the class may not be held if fewer than 15 people reserve a seat in advance.

