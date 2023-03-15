Grundy County absentee voting reminder for election on April 4th

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Grundy County Clerk Courtney Campbell reminds voters of upcoming dates regarding the April 4th election.

The last day to request an absentee ballot be mailed is March 21st. The first day for in-person no-excuse voting is March 20th.

The Grundy County Clerk’s Office at the courthouse in Trenton will be open for absentee voting on April 1st from 8 am to noon.

The last day to vote absentee in person is April 3rd. The county clerk’s office will be open until 5 pm on April 3rd.

Polls will be open on April 4th from 6 am to 7 pm.

