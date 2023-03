Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of two area residents on felony possession of a controlled substance.

Twenty-seven-year-old Kayla Turley of Jamesport and 49-year-old Gary Swofford of Trenton were arrested on March 14th. Bond was set at $15,000 cash only for each individual. If bond is posted, they are to have bond supervision by Court Probation Officer Cory Coleman.

Turley and Swofford are accused of possessing methamphetamine on March 5th.

