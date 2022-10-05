Spickard Special Road District Board, Spickard Board of Aldermen to meet

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Spickard Special Road District Board and Spickard Board of Aldermen will meet next week.

The Special Road District Board will discuss bids for equipment at its meeting at the Spickard Fire Station on October 10th at 6:30 in the evening. Other items on the agenda include equipment, sign installation, rock, and roads.

The Spickard Board of Aldermen will discuss smoke testing at the Spickard City Hall on October 12th at 6 o’clock in the evening. The agenda also includes a closed session, if necessary.