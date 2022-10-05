Obituary & Services: Dale Vernon Gentry

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Dale Vernon Gentry, 91, Bethany, MO passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at a Bethany, MO hospital.

He was born on June 8, 1931, in Bethany, Missouri the son of John and Lillian (Clark) Gentry.

On May 24, 1953, he married Clara Belle Beeks in Martinsville, Missouri. She preceded him in death on October 1, 2020.

Dale was a graduate of Bethany High School in 1949 and served in the United States Air Force. He was a member of the Blue Ridge Church, American Legion Post #216 and VFW Post #2176, and of Gideons International.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Clare Guernsey; daughter-in-law, Cindy Gentry and a sister, Betty Sciarrino.

Dale is survived by his son, Glen Gentry, Bethany, MO; daughters, Vicki (Alan) Guernsey, Bethany, MO, and Christi (Rick) Plymell, Gilman City, MO; grandchildren, Casey Guernsey, Caleb (Sara) Guernsey, Hannah (Kyle) Bidwell, Payton Gentry, Kaley (Kyle) Cornett, Melissa (Patrick) Miller, Luke (B.J.) Plymell, and Gwynne (Brad) Allen; 19 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren; and a niece, Sheela Letterman.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 10 at the Blue Ridge Church, Blue Ridge, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial with Military Rites will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Sunday at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gideon Bible Program and/or Blue Ridge Missions in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.