Fulton man facing charges of burglary and auto theft in Livingston County

A Fulton man faces two felonies in Livingston County after he allegedly stole a minivan and other items owned by Grand Oaks on October 3rd.

Thirty-four-year-old Andrew John Orton has been charged with second-degree burglary and stealing a motor vehicle. Bond was set at $15,000 cash only, with no surety. An initial appearance in court was scheduled for October 4th.

A probable cause statement says an investigation determined items stolen from the Ford Aerostar van included a Stihl chainsaw, a Duralast 2.5-ton floor jack, three ratchet sets, and an Emerson weather radio. The vehicle was reportedly in a locked shop/garage on the property, and the van was also missing. A crowbar and the other stolen items were reportedly found inside Orton’s vehicle. Security footage showed a person wearing similar clothing to Orton and another individual walking to the area of the residence, the shop, and a towable camper. The video also allegedly showed the two individuals leaving in the van.

Orton was convicted in Buchanan County in June 2006 of receiving stolen property and in Buchanan County in November 2008 of second-degree burglary.