Trenton Middle School to hold parent/teacher conferences

Trenton Middle School will hold parent/teacher conferences next week.

TMS will dismiss on October 13th at 1:07. Conferences will be that day from 2 to 7 pm. They will be closed from 4 o’clock to 4:45.

No appointments are necessary. Conferences will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Parents should pick up their students’ first quarter grade reports in the middle school office before visiting with teachers. Grade cards not picked up at conferences will be mailed on October 17th.

Trenton R-9 will not hold school on October 14th and will resume classes on October 17th.