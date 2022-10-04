Gallatin R-5 High School celebrates Homecoming this week

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Gallatin R-5 High School is celebrating Homecoming this week. Coronation will be held on the football field on October 5th at 7:30 pm.

Senior candidates are Elle Copple, Presley Wells, Isaac Bird, and Ethan Adkison. Junior candidates are Emma Christopher, Courtney Crose, Owen Waterbury, and Stanley Hanson. Student council candidates are Ashley Feiden and Payton Feiden.

Attendants are sophomores Payton Adkison and Connor Michael and freshmen Channing McBroom and Eli Sperry.

School will be dismissed on October 7th at 12:45. The Homecoming Parade will start at the school at 1:55. It will travel down Mill Street to Main Street, go north to Casey’s, and turn left. It will end in front of the Gallatin Lumber Yard.

The Gallatin Bulldogs football team will play the Putnam County Midgets on October 7th at 7 o’clock.

The Homecoming Dance for grades nine through 12 will be in the high school gym on October 7th from 8:30 to 11:30. It will cost $5 per person.