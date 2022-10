WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Bright Futures Trenton will highlight the previous year’s accomplishments during an event later this month.

A Celebration Luncheon will be in the Sugg Room of the Ketcham Community Center on the North Central Missouri College campus in Trenton on October 21st at noon. The event will also recognize volunteers and supporters who make Bright Futures possible.

RSVPs for the luncheon should be sent to [email protected] by October 7th.