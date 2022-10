WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education will discuss school improvement on October 6th. The board will meet in the school cafeteria at 6 o’clock that evening.

The agenda also includes public comments involving the Community Club and an update by Jen Belvel, employee comments, the Comprehensive School Improvement Plan, the career ladder, and field trip requests. The agenda for October 6th’s Pleasant View Board of Education meeting also includes a closed session for personnel.