A free special needs prom will be held at the Black Silo Winery in Trenton.

The event will start on May 6th at 5:30 pm, with the Grand March beginning at 6:30 pm. Music will run from 7 to 9 pm.

Daniel Savage will provide music and a King and Queen will be crowned. Party favors will be provided.

Anyone with special needs may attend the prom on May 6th. Those who want to be announced at the Grand March should call Brenda Thorne at 660-654-0218.

