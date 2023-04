Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Cameron teenager was injured Tuesday night when the car she was driving traveled off a road and overturned on Route C at Frost Road, four miles west of Cameron.

The 16-year-old girl received minor injuries and was taken by an ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The car was southbound on Route C when an animal entered the road. The car went off the right side of the road where it overturned.

The car was demolished and the teenage girl was wearing a seat belt.

