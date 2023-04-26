Patrol accuses Kansas woman who crashed in Caldwell County with DWI, drug and child endangerment allegations

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Following a Monday crash in Caldwell County that hospitalized a Topeka, Kansas woman, the Highway Patrol has issued several allegations.

Twenty-four-year-old Deborah Blevins has been accused of driving while intoxicated with a person under age 17 also in the car. Blevins also is accused of possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, child endangerment, and driving while her license was suspended.

Blevins was released for treatment at Truman Medical Center in Kansas City.

The car was demolished in the rollover accident one mile east of Cameron

