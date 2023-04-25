Kansas woman crashes on Highway 36, lifeflighted to Truman Medical Center

Local News April 25, 2023 KTTN News
Lifeflight Medical Helicopter
A Kansas woman was flown to a hospital following a single vehicle, rollover accident Monday morning in Caldwell County.

Twenty-four-year-old Debora Blevins of Topeka, Kansas received moderate injuries and was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center, then flown by Life Flight Eagle to Truman Medical Center.

The westbound car traveled off the south side of Highway 36 and went into the median where it struck a crossover and went air born. The vehicle struck the ground, overturned once, and came to rest on its wheels.

The vehicle was demolished in the accident one mile east of Cameron. Blevins was using a seat belt.

