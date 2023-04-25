Missouri State Highway Patrol announces promotion of Macon native to Lieutenant

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The director of the Training Division, General Headquarters, Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces the following promotion effective May 1, 2023.

Sergeant Trois L. Maloney, Training Division, General Headquarters, Jefferson City, MO, will be promoted to lieutenant and designated an assistant director of the Training Division.

Maloney was appointed to the Patrol on June 29, 2003, as a member of the 81st Recruit Class. After completing her training at the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy, she was assigned to Troop C, Zone 7, Warren County. While assigned to Troop C, Maloney also worked in Zone 9, St. Charles County. On June 1, 2011, she transferred to Troop I, Zone 2, Phelps County. Maloney was promoted to corporal and designated assistant zone supervisor of Zone 6, Pulaski County, on December 1, 2012. On July 1, 2013, she transferred to the Training Division as an Academy instructor. Maloney was promoted to sergeant on July 1, 2015, and remained at the Academy.

Lieutenant Maloney grew up in Macon, MO, and graduated from Macon High School in 1991. She earned an associate of applied science in criminal Justice from Mineral Area College in 2004, and a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice administration in 2013. She graduated from Police Leadership The West Point Model training in 2017. Lieutenant Maloney has one son, Mikal Harpster.

Related