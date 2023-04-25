Three injured in crash on Highway 36 east of St. Joseph

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Three people were injured in a Highway 36 accident Monday night five miles east of St. Joseph.

One of the drivers, 54-year-old Shannon Anderson, and his passenger, 54-year-old Lee Anderson, both of Easton, were seriously injured. The driver of another vehicle, 26-year-old Bryson McDowell of Maysville, received minor injuries. EMS transported all three to Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph.

Both vehicles were eastbound when McDowell’s pickup allegedly drove at high speed with the front bumper striking the rear bumper of the Anderson sports utility vehicle. After impact, the two vehicles traveled off opposite sides of the eastbound lanes of Highway 36.

Both vehicles were demolished and all occupants were using seat belts.

Related