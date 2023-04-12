Special election to be held to fill a seat in Chillicothe City Council’s First Ward

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A special run-off election will be held for the Chillicothe City Council’s First Ward. The election will be held on June 6th from 6 a.m. to 7 pm. The polling location will be announced later.

City Clerk Amy Hess reports the election is being held because the April 4th election ended in a tie for First Ward candidates Reed Dupy and Dowell Kincaid. Certified election results show each candidate received 218 votes.

Hess said the First Ward usually votes at the United Methodist Church, however, this will be a special election, and special arrangements will have to be made by the county clerk.

Related