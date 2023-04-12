Trenton Municipal Utilities staff to begin flushing water distribution system

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Trenton Municipal Utilities staff will begin flushing the water distribution system beginning Wednesday, April 12th, 2023.

For the next three weeks, crews will begin flushing the area east of the Railroad tracks to Highway 65. TMU reports this is a semi-annual requirement of the water treatment process. This routine maintenance improves the quality of drinking water.

There may be some discolored water during the hours of flushing, which will be Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. It is recommended to run the water for a short period to make sure that the water is clear before doing laundry or waiting until after flushing hours. You may also experience low water pressure for periods.

Any questions may be directed to the Water Treatment Plant at 660-359-3211.

