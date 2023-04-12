Spickard Board of Aldermen approve increase in salary for city clerk

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Spickard Board of Aldermen approved increasing the pay for the city clerk on April 10 since her initial 30 days of employment passed.

The rate of pay was increased by $3.00 per hour to $15.00 per hour, retrospective to April 1st.

The pay periods were changed from monthly to bi-monthly. The pay dates will be the 15th and last day of the month.

The board approved buying a new computer.

King reported the city needs to have petty cash on hand. The city needs to order a box to hold the cash, or it needs to have a debit card for small or petty cash purchases.

She said she will change the city hall hours to summer hours starting June 1st.

