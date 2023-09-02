Single-vehicle accident leaves 19-year-old with minor injuries near Cameron

A 19-year-old Moberly resident sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle accident that occurred in the early hours of September 2, 2023, according to a report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The incident took place on eastbound Highway 36, two miles east of Cameron, around 1:20 a.m.

Trooper J. W. Smith of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Kaitlyn S. Casto was driving a 2018 Ford Escape eastbound on Highway 36 when the vehicle veered off the north side of the roadway. The Ford Escape became airborne as it went over a creek, eventually striking an embankment and coming to rest on its front bumper.

Casto was wearing her seat belt at the time of the accident. She was taken by Caldwell County Emergency Medical Services to Liberty Hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

The 2018 Ford Escape sustained total damage and was towed from the scene by Scotty’s Towing Service.

Trooper J. H. Thompson of the Missouri State Highway Patrol and personnel from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.

This article was written by AI Joe as we call him, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt giving attribution to the entity that provided the information or news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.