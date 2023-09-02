“Chalk on the Walk” event in Downtown Trenton declared a “huge success” with 45 entries

The winners of the Chalk on the Walk event, held on September 1 in Downtown Trenton, have been announced. Organizers are calling the event a “huge success,” boasting a total of 45 entries.
Five Points Alive sponsored the event and provided cash prizes to the top three winners in each division. Additionally, every participant received a certificate for a free scoop of ice cream at Uprooted Creamery.
The judges for the event, representing Art’s Alive, had a challenging task ahead of them. The panel consisted of Dan Maxey, Mike Baugher, and Sandy Gomel.
Winners by Division
Youth Division
- 1st Place: Sadie Dunkin
- 2nd Place: Kennedy Cross
- 3rd Place: Carly Sharp
Teen Division
- 1st Place: Alyssa Bunnell
- 2nd Place: Owen Sharp
- 3rd Place: Jesse Bailey
Adult Division
- 1st Place: Adriane and Jesse Todd
- 2nd Place: Andy and Holly Cox
- 3rd Place: Holly Olmstead
The event not only showcased local talent but also brought the community together for an evening of art and enjoyment.