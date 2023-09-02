“Chalk on the Walk” event in Downtown Trenton declared a “huge success” with 45 entries

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The winners of the Chalk on the Walk event, held on September 1 in Downtown Trenton, have been announced. Organizers are calling the event a “huge success,” boasting a total of 45 entries.

Five Points Alive sponsored the event and provided cash prizes to the top three winners in each division. Additionally, every participant received a certificate for a free scoop of ice cream at Uprooted Creamery.

The judges for the event, representing Art’s Alive, had a challenging task ahead of them. The panel consisted of Dan Maxey, Mike Baugher, and Sandy Gomel.

Winners by Division

Youth Division

1st Place : Sadie Dunkin

2nd Place : Kennedy Cross

3rd Place: Carly Sharp

Teen Division

1st Place : Alyssa Bunnell

2nd Place : Owen Sharp

3rd Place: Jesse Bailey

Adult Division

1st Place : Adriane and Jesse Todd

2nd Place : Andy and Holly Cox

3rd Place: Holly Olmstead

The event not only showcased local talent but also brought the community together for an evening of art and enjoyment.

Related